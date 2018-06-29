Deputies apprehend fugitive near Osage Beach

CAMDEN COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies apprehended a person of interest Friday night along Highway 54 outside of Osage Beach city limits.

The Osage Beach Police Department was looking for Joshua Doyle for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery on Thursday.

Doyle is also a fugitive due to an assault of an inmate while incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A man reported Doyle to the Osage Beach Police Department Thursday saying Doyle assaulted him and held him at gunpoint.

The man also said Doyle stole money from his wallet.