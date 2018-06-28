Deputies Arrest 17-Year-Old on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a 17-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under the age of fourteen at the 17-year-old's home north of Columbia.

Cody Riley was in jail Tuesday awaiting his bond to be set on two counts of first degree statutory sodomy.

The sheriff's department said the victim told family members details of the assault Sunday. The family immediately took the child to the Boone Hospital Center, where sheriff's deputies responded to the emergency room and began an investigation.

The Missouri Division of Children's Services assisted with the investigation.

Riley and the victim know each other, but do not live at the same residence, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.