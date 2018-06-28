Deputies Arrest Boone County Man for Child Abuse

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested a 47 year old Jeffrey Paul Turner on suspicion of felony child abuse of a four year old girl.



The Boone County Sheriff's Department began investigation on the incident after the Missouri Division of Children's Services received a hotline report giving details of the girl's injuries.



Deputies believe the incident occurred on Tuesday at Turner's residence. Deputies arrested Turner on Wednesday.



Turner posted a $4,713 bond and was released from the Boone County Jail just before noon Thursday. Turner was also booked with an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Passing Bad Checks, in addition to the Child Abuse charge.

