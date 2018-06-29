Deputies Arrest Boy for Parents' Murders

Deputies won't release many details on the shooting that happened late Monday night.

They do report the boy was living with five other children, none of whom were home at the time of the shootings.

KOMU 8 News has reporters working the story in Miller County and will have more as details become available.

Prosecutors charged the boy in juvenile court with two counts of first-degreemurder in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Miller County Undersheriff Jim Wilson told The Associated Press that authorities aren't releasing the names of the victims.

A hearing to determine whether the boy will be tried as an adult or juvenile is scheduled for next Tuesday