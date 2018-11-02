Deputies arrest man after Cooper County armed robbery

BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Department said Thursday a man was arrested in connection to an early morning armed robbery at a gas station on I-70.

Authorities said a 39-year-old man from the Kansas City area was arrested in connection to the incident.

Deputies said they received a call of an armed robbery at the EagleStop near Highway 87 and I-70 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's department said someone saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Deputies found a car matching the description near a Boonville business later in the morning.

The sheriff's department said it would submit the case to the Cooper County Prosecutor.