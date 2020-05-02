Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.
When Moniteau County deputies went to check out the business they found Jacob C. Runkle, 37, has a revoked driver's license and was currently on probation and parole for burglary and assault. Runkle told the police he was outside the local business because his car had run out of gas.
When deputies searched Runkle's vehicles they found methamphetamine.
Runkle is now in custody and being transported to Moniteau County Jail. His bond is set at $25,000.
More News
Grid
List
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last night in an ATV crash between Knob Noster and Sedalia. Two others... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Newly released information from the state shows that the coronavirus has infected residents in nearly... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - Coming from a big family, Chariton County resident Raechel Lindbloom was looking forward to being the center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU personnel changes such as layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have begun in earnest. MU Health Care... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
in
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Barron, a beauty consultant in Columbia, would go to people's home to sell... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
in
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
in