Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car

MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.

When Moniteau County deputies went to check out the business they found Jacob C. Runkle, 37, has a revoked driver's license and was currently on probation and parole for burglary and assault. Runkle told the police he was outside the local business because his car had run out of gas.

When deputies searched Runkle's vehicles they found methamphetamine.

Runkle is now in custody and being transported to Moniteau County Jail. His bond is set at $25,000.