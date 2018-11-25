Deputies arrest man following home invasion in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man on December 28 following a home invasion robbery just outside of St. Robert.

The robbery happened at a home on Tampa Lane when two people allegedly kicked in the back door, breaking a security chain and splintering the door frame. The suspects then demanded money at gunpoint from people inside the home before running away.

Detectives got hold of security camera video, and a witness picked out a suspect from a lineup.

Prosecutors charged Xavier Chambers, 21, with burglary, attempted robbery and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $250,000.