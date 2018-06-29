Deputies Arrest Man for Armed Home Burglary

OSAGE COUNTY - Deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Thursday and took one man in to custody.

Osage County Deputies arrested Brian Keith Whithaus, 29, of Morrison after he fled from a home burglary.

Chief Deputy Rob Relford said Whithaus allegedly kicked open a door and entered the residence. Whithaus had a handgun at the time, but deputies did not report any shots fired in the media release.

Whithaus left the residence after 911 was called and before deputies arrived.

Deputies and state authorities found Whithaus after several hours in a wooded area.

Whithaus was arrested for suspicion of burglary and armed criminal action.

He is currently being held at Osage County Jail.