Deputies arrest man for burglary, assault of young victim

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia man Monday after he allegedly robbed a home and assaulted a young victim.

Law enforcement were dispatched to reports of an assault at the 1400 block of Sonora Drive just after 2 p.m.

At the scene deputies found 18-year-old Gerrell Lawrence had gone to the home of someone he knew and forced his way inside. Reports said Lawrence broke items inside the home and assaulted a juvenile that lived there.

Authorities arrested and charged Lawrence for second-degree property damage, third-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.