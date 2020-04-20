Deputies arrest man found unresponsive in a car with a 5-year-old

CAMDEN COUNTY - John D. Varvera, 48, of Gravios Mills is charged with two felonies and denied bond after deputies found him unresponsive with a hypodermic needle in his arm on Saturday. He was found in a vehicle on Bear Paw Rd. with a 5-year-old child.

Varvera was taken into custody after he become responsive. Deputies found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Varvera is charged with one felony possession of a controlled substance and one felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was taken into protective custody and released to the Children's Division.