Deputies arrest one in shots fired case

Joel Sandhu

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested one man after he allegedly shot through a closed front door Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say 21-year-old Joel Sandhu went to a home on the 4700 block of Eastivew Lane because he believed the person at home had stolen from him. Deputies say Sandhu fired a handgun through the door when the person inside refused to open the door. The resident was not hurt.

Deputies later served a related seach warrant at a home on the 200 block of Ash Street in Columbia. They found small marijuana plants inside, according to a news release.

Sandhu faces charges of armed criminal action, second degree assault, second degree property damage and manufacture of a controlled substance. A judge has not yet set his bail.