Deputies arrest suspect in 2017 theft from Boone County Treasurer

COLUMBIA - A man suspected of stealing more than $46,000 from the Boone County Treasurer's Office in late 2017 is now at the Boone County jail.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Kamal Mardi, 34, of Salem Mass., was extradited to Columbia. He faces a felony stealing charge.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the county treasurer's office got an e-mail in October 2017 , apparently from a legitimate vendor, requesting payments by the county be made into a new bank business account. Bank records and other evidence linked Mardi to the different account.

The suspect is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. The Internal Revenue Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police provided assistance with this investigation.