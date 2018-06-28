Deputies arrest two following multi-county chase

2 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 30 2015 Nov 30, 2015 Monday, November 30, 2015 9:54:00 AM CST November 30, 2015 in News
By: Miranda Craig and Chris Gothner, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested two people after a chase that led them into Callaway County early Monday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began at 3:09 a.m. after Columbia police attempted to stop 24-year-old Stephan M. Reed, a Boone County resident, in the 1400 block of Rangeline Street. Deputies said Reed fled, then merged onto Interstate 70. Deputies said they pursued him into Callaway County where he exited onto Highway HH and proceeded onto County Road 220.

The pursuit ended after a Callaway County deputy laid down spike strips on 220. Reed and his passengers then surrendered, according to BCSD.

Deputies said they arrested Reed on felony charges of resisting arrest and receiving stolen property after they found a laptop reported stolen from MU. Reed was also arrested on first-degree robbery and first-degree property damage warrants. 

One passenger, 22-year-old Meghan B. Glover of Columbia, was turned over to CPD on an outstanding city warrant. The other two passengers were released. 

Reed was listed as an inmate in the Boone County Jail as of Monday morning. His bond totaled $39,000. 

Glover was not listed as an inmate. 

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.)

