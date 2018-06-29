Deputies arrest two people for stealing from a junk yard

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two people Tuesday on suspicion of stealing from a junk yard.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said deputies arrested April Nida and Leifthan Johnson early Tuesday morning after the owner of a junk yard called the sheriff's department. He said deputies went to the junk yard in the 900 block of North Route B and made contact with Nida and Leifthan.

O'Sullivan said the owner said the stealing had been going on for several weeks and maybe months.

The owner of the junk yard became suspicious of missing items and thought people might be stealing, O'Sullivan said.

He said the stolen items were scraps like metal and car parts.

Officials arrested both Nida and Leifthan for alleged second-degree burglary and stealing. They were in the Boone County Jail Tuesday.