Deputies Arrest Woman for Meth

CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies arrested Tammy Lister on Saturday in connection to possessing methamphetamine.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group responded to an investigation at the 400 block of Old Glory Road in Montreal.

Deputies said the caller had found a backpack containing meth lab materials.

Lister, the alleged owner of the backpack, was found and arrested.

Lister is being charged with Class D Felony of possess any methamphetamine precursor drug with intent to manufacture amphetamine, methamphetamine or any of their analogs.

Lister was taken to Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $1,000 cash bond and $10,000 surety bond.