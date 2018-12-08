Deputies ask for help finding stolen road signs

CAMDENTON — Since the start of 2017, the Camden County Sheriff's office reports more than $45,000 worth of roadway signs have been stolen.

According to authorities, most signs and poles are likely being stolen by "scrappers", who trade in the aluminum for cash.

The majority of respectable scrap yards will notify authorities when they are suspicious of a product's origins. However, deputies say there are many businesses out there that only care about the dollar and don't notify the authorities.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said their situation is bad enough, the county's animal control officer has to help install new signs.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the thefts or thieves to contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at (573) 346-2243.