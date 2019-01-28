Deputies: Barnett man arrested, nearly a pound of meth found

MILLER COUNTY - A Barnett man faces charges of drug trafficking with deputies saying they found more than 3/4 of a pound of meth during a traffic stop.

Miller County deputies said they arrested Nathaniel Davis, 34, after finding the meth, a large amount of marijuana and a gun.

The traffic stop happened on Scrivner Road outside of Eldon

Davis was in Miller County Jail being held on $125,000 bond.