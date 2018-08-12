Deputies catch four people stealing from a home

ST. JAMES - Deputies caught four people stealing from a residence Thursday morning near St. James.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Kody Allen Johnson and Corinna Wagler of Huston.

Other charges may be filed on the other two suspects at a later date.

According to the Maries County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a residence off Highway P near St. James where they caught the four suspects with a trailer and truck full of stolen property.

Deputies also located a fire arm.

Allen was charged with second degree burglary, stealing, tampering and a possesion of a firearm. His bond is set at $100,000 and remains in the Maries County Jail.

Wagler was charged with second degree burglary. Her bond is set at $100,000 and remains in the Marie County Jail.