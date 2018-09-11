Deputies Chase Speeding Car, Suspects Throw Gun from Window

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested three people Wednesday who they said led them on a high-speed chase from Columbia to Moberly in the early morning hours.

Nichole Helm, Sabrina Salsberry and William Holcomb were taken into custody after authorities were able to slow their vehicle down.

Just before 4 a.m., a license plate reader system alerted deputies that a stolen rental car out of Ottumwa, Iowa was near the I-70 and Highway 63 connector. A deputy found the vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Impala, as it was traveling north on Highway 63 near Vandiver Drive. As the deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the vehicle accelerated to more than 100 mph.

As deputies chased the vehicle north toward Moberly, they saw something get thrown from the suspect's car. Law enforcement later found a loaded gun near Route CC near 63. The gun did not fire.

Boone County deputies requested assistance from the Moberly Police Department as the pursuit continued north. Moberly officers were able to place spike strips on the highway ahead of the pursuit, just south of Moberly City limits. The suspect vehicle hit the spike strips and slowed down, but continued traveling northbound before coming to a stop near the north city limits of Moberly. Helm, Salsberry and Holcomb were identified as the suspects inside the stolen rental car. They were taken into custody without further incident.

25-year-old Nichole Helm, the driver of the stolen car, was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, resisting arrest for a felony, and careless and imprudent driving.

26-year-old Sabrina Salsberry and 29-year-old William Holcomb were both arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree. Holcomb, who has a previous felony conviction, was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information available]