Deputies find 23 dogs, 1 goat in "deplorable" conditions in Camden County

ROACH - Camden County deputies and officials with the Humane Society of Missouri recovered more than a dozen dogs Tuesday after they were found living in "deplorable" conditions.

The animals - 23 dogs and a goat - were discovered on July 19 by deputies and the Camden County animal control officer, after responding to a call about an alleged dog bite and property dispute.

After arriving at the residence, deputies and the property owner followed a path into the woods. They found two women and a man living in a tent with the two dozen animals.

The goat was surrendered to deputies that afternoon due to an infected leg injury. The goat is currently being fostered and is expected to make a full recovery.

On Tuesday, deputies, animal control and a team from the Humane Society of Missouri worked together to have 16 of the dogs voluntarily surrendered.

The animals will be evaluated by veterinarians, rehabilitated and made available for adoption.