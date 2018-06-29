Deputies Find Meth Home

Long-time neighbors say they've noticed a change in the area.

"When I moved in, there was a few houses down the road but not very many, but they moved a lot of double-wides and stuff in. But there's more people in there, a lot of them I don't know," said neighbor Larry Belmar.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies have probable cause to arrest Sheila Blunt, the woman renting the house where they found the meth lab.

If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.