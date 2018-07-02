Deputies Find Meth Lab in Trunk of Car

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) -- Deputies in southwest Missouri have found a meth lab in the trunk of a car while recovering a stolen pickup truck and piece of construction equipment.

The truck had been reported stolen in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Chief Deputy Chris Jennings said the truck and a stolen Caterpillar skid steer were found while deputies were acting on a tip about suspected stolen property.