Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home

OSAGE COUNTY - An Osage County man faces several charges related to stealing after the sheriff's office found several stolen items on his property Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office worked with the Jefferson City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol and served a search warrant at 119 Pleasant Home Lane, the residence of a Drew Buersmeyer, 34, of Westphalia.

Officials found several stolen items, including a tandem axle dump truck, trailer, generator and many tools.

They also found multiple wild animal pelts and contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Deputies took Buersmeyer into custody without any issues.

Officials also said the tractor and trailer Buersmeyer was pulling were stolen from a Jefferson City job site. All stolen items will be returned to the contractor.

Buersmeyer was transported to Jefferson City for booking and is being held on a no bond warrant.

Deputies will also apply for additional charges with the Osage County Prosecutor.