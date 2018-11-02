Deputies: Girl bit into Kit Kat with sewing needle inside

Photo credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

WARSAW - The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl bit into a sewing needle embedded in a Kit Kat bar she got for Halloween.

Through its Facebook page, the office said the chocolate was collected in the Warsaw area but it is unclear who may have put the needle ended up in the treat.

"It's a sick demented individual who would do such an act," the Sheriff's Office. "Parents, check your children's candy."

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 660-438-6135.