Deputies investigate home invasion north of Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a home invasion which happened early Monday morning.

Authorities said a man was in his living room in the 5900 block of Teresa Drive when he heard the back door forced open and a man with a handgun came in. The two men got into a scuffle, during which a gunshot was fired, but no one was hit and the suspect fled.

The man received treatment by medics for a cut to the head. Two other people were in the house at the time but no one was hurt.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information about this crime please contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS