Deputies investigate Randolph County death

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of a woman Saturday morning. The incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Vickye Head, 77, was found dead early Saturday morning after deputies were initially called to a Huntsville business. A man entered the business saying his wife had been shot. A deputy went to the home and found Head.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

(Editor's note: The incident occurred in unincorporated Randolph County and not the city of Moberly. This story has been updated to reflect this.)