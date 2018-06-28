Deputies Investigate Street Fight

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies responded Saturday at about 10:15 p.m. to investigate a disturbance in the 4300 block of Santa Barbara Drive. Several 911 calls were received concerning a fight in the street. During the fight, an involved subject reportedly fired a handgun into the air.

Upon arrival, deputies located two adult females with injuries sustained during a fight over a knife. Both females received medical treatment for their injuries. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Deputies are working to identify the shooter. There is no indication anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.