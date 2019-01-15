UPDATE: Deputies seeking information leading to homicide suspect

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies are seeking help in finding the man they charged in Monday's homicide.

In a press release Tuesday, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said they are seeking information leading to the whereabouts of 60-year-old Garland B. Wisley, Jr.

Wisely is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of a man on Sarazen Drive Monday.

"Yesterday morning shortly after 7 a.m. we responded to the 200 block of Sarazen Drive for a report of a man having been shot at that location," Detective Tom O'Sullivan said Monday.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene around 7:00 a.m., and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

"The investigation is continuing, we haven't taken anybody into custody, but we are still working, following up on leads and information," O'Sullivan said.

According to Tuesday's release, Wisley also has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing, carrying a bond of $40,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Boone County Sheriff's Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.]