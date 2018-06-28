Deputies Look for Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies responded to an attempted robbery at the Kwik BP gas station on St. Charles Road Friday night at approximately 11:30. An armed suspect approached an employee with a gun. The suspect demanded money, but fled the store on foot before to receiving any money or merchandise. Deputies arrived at the store within a few minutes and tried to track the suspect using a K-9. Deputies did not find the suspect.

The suspect was described as a black female of medium height, with a thin build. She was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, dark gloves, and a light colored headband over a portion of her face. She was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.