Deputies looking into shooter, victim relationship in homicide

BOONE COUNTY - Contrary to reports from neighbors Wednesday night, deputies said Thursday morning the shooter and victim in Wednesday's homicide on Gaslight Court north of the Columbia city limits are not brother and sister.

Deputies said they planned to release the name of the victim sometime Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman, who was at the scene of the shooting, was taken in for questioning. As of 1:00 p.m Thursday no one had been arrested.

Deputies said a woman shot a 47-year-old man with a pistol at Gaslight Court mobile home park off Wagon Trail Road.

Boone County detective Tom O'Sullivan said it is still an ongoing investigation and he said he cannot give out any more information.