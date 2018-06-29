Deputies Make Arrest in Boone County Stabbing Death

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested Charles T. Key Tuesday. He has been charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of his neighbor. Sheriff's deputies were called to Wilcott Drive in the Phenora Oaks apartment complex north of Columbia shortly after 9:00 p.m. on May 28.

Deputies found Richard A. Bennett, 40, lying outside his apartment with stab wounds. A short while later Bennett was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

On May 29, another neighbor told KOMU 8 News there was a bloody knife lying on the ground and it looked like Bennett was stabbed multiple times. He also said he spoke to Bennett before he was taken to the hospital and Bennett didn't want to say who attacked him.

Key is being held in the Boone County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond. Key also faces a charge of armed criminal action relating to the incident.