Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County

Courtesy of the Moniteau County Facebook Page

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.

On June 28 in California, authorities responded to a reported disturbance in McGirk. When they arrived, deputies reported smelling marijuana coming from a vehicle. Inside the vehicle they found marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. More drugs, as well as stolen gun, were found in the house.

Deputies arrested John Mansfield, 26, and Jamie Earnheart, 23 on possession charges.

On June 30, deputies made a traffic stop in California after seeing a vehicle driving with no headlights. During the stop, the deputies asked to search the vehicle, but were denied. They brought in a K-9 unit, which alerted them to the presence of drugs. After searching the vehicle, deputies reported finding methamphetamine.

They arrested Selena Rogers, 18, for possession of a controlled substance.