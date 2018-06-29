Deputies, Police Bust Meth Lab

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Detective Tom O'Sullivan confirmed Thursday that police arrested two people Wednesday night for an active methamphetamine lab in a house in northeast Columbia. Boone County deputies, along with Columbia police officers, went to arrest Blake Robbins and Christine Poynter for a combined four outstanding felony warrants, only to discover what they called a meth lab in the process.

Police said a four year-old child was inside the house. As a result, police also charged Robbins and Poynter with child endangerment. Police said they found an uncapped syringe lying on the floor in the house and a drinking glass containing acid on a table in a bedroom.

Some neighbors were surprised by the news. The landlord of the property where police found the alleged meth lab said the tenant of the property was one of his most responsible.