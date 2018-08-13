Deputies release name of Boone County homicide victim

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies have released the name of the victim in Wednesday's homicide north of the Columbia city limits. Deputies said Thursday 47-year-old Jon M. Chalfant died in the homicide that took place in the 6100 block of North Wagon Trail Road in the Prathersville area.

Boone County sheriff's deputies were called to Gaslight Trailer Park shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. A 36-year-old woman that was present at the scene was interviewed by detectives and released.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on information regarding the nature of the relationship between Chalfant and the female as well as the events leading up to the shooting.