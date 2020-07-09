Deputies Respond to Report of Shots Fired into Home

By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a house on Ludwick Boulevard Saturday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a house in the 4300 block of Ludwick Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving several reports of shots being fired into a house.

Deputies said they spoke to the victim and several witnesses who said they heard several shots fired from the roadway in front of the house. Deputies said evidence was recovered at the scene that confirmed shots were fired around the area and into the front of the house.

Deputies said the victim and her boyfriend were inside the house at the time, but were not injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS or the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 875-1111.

 

