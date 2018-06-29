Deputies say suspect in 6-year-old's murder used stolen gun

COLUMBIA - New information Friday revealed the suspect who admitted to shooting a 6-year-old boy multiple times Thursday may have stolen the murder weapon from his father.

In court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News, a Boone County sheriff's deputy said the suspect, Scottie Willet, 27, stole a Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun from his father's home in Harrisburg.

The documents said the father hadn't seen the gun in nearly a week and didn't know it was missing until he went to check on it after the crime early Thursday morning, adding that he did not give his son permission to borrow it.

Captain Dave Keller of the Pettis County Sheriff's Department confirmed the serial number of the father's missing gun matched the serial number of the gun found with Willet during his arrest Thursday morning.

Prosecutors charged Willet Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the murder of 6-year-old Dayne William Hathman.

Willet was in the Callaway County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond as of late Thursday night.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Dayne William Hathman's name.]