Deputies Search for Burglary Suspect

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is searching for one of two suspects that robbed a storage shed on Sunday. The two suspects broke into the door of the shed and took several items including money. Witnesses saw the suspects vehicle and were able to provide authorities with a description.

Deputies located one suspect two hours after the crime was reported. That suspect posted bond for second degree burglary and was released.

All items except the cash were returned to the owner.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.