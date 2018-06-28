Deputies Search for Rape Suspect

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's deputies said Monday they are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted on suspicion of first degree statutory rape in connection with an assault on a 12-year-old girl. The sheriff's department said William J. Strickland had sexual intercourse with the girl three times this summer at locations in rural Boone County. The victim recently discovered she is pregnant.

Strickland is known to frequent the Hallsville and Centralia areas. Strickland's bond has been set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about Strickland's whereabouts should immediately call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.