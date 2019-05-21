Deputies search woods with K-9, arrest car theft suspects

MONITEAU COUNTY - Two men were arrested after sheriff's deputies with a K-9 in tow searched a wooded area in Moniteau County Monday.

The men were suspected of stealing a car and one was charged with being in possession of a controlled substance - meth and marijuana.

Charlie Walters, 41, was jailed on a $25,500 bond. Dwight Blumhorst was also taken into custody.

The search began after deputies searching for car theft suspects found a truck parked along Lake Imhoff Road. A woman in the truck told them Walters and Blumhorst had fled into the woods.

Deputies set up a perimeter and converged on the woods with a K-9 and foot patrols.

They said they found Walters hiding near a residence not far away and he was carrying illegal drugs.

Blumhorst had left the woods and was travelling down Lake Imhoff Road, deputies said.