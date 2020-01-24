Deputies searching for suspects in Moniteau County after chase

MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department said it was looking for two suspects Thursday after deputies were involved in a car chase south of Tipton.

The sheriff's department said the chase happened on Highway 5 about a mile south of Tipton. It said the suspects had been pulled over earlier in the day.

Witnesses said they saw law enforcement searching a wooded area near Willow Fork Creek.

