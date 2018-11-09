Deputies Searching for Suspects in Overnight Shootings

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County sheriff's deputies are searching for suspects in two overnight shootings Thursday. According to a press release, the incident included a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the hand when a bullet was fired into her apartment, located east of Columbia on Demaret Drive.



The press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department stated that the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and two children who were in the victim's apartment at the time were not injured.

Deputies were called to the area shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found the woman on her apartment building's front porch. The release stated that deputies located bullet holes at the woman's residence as well as another nearby apartment building.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 gunshots after seeing two males arguing in the street in front of the buildings.

Deputies received a call two hours prior for a report of shots fired and located a residence with bullet holes. The release stated that no one was present at the residence and deputies reported no injuries. It is not known at this time if the two incidents are related.

Neighbors on Demaret Drive also told deputies they saw a newer white four-door and a gold colored four door vehicle leave the area shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information about these shootings is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (7477). All calls are held in strict confidence and a reward is being offered.