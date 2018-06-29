Deputies Searching for Three Men Involved in Burglary

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early morning burglary Tuesday.

The burglary occurred at 1:07 a.m. on the 5800 block of Waterfront Drive South according to a Boone County Sheriff's Department media release.

Deputies said the first degree burglary involved three masked men who broke into a basement door of the home. Two suspects fled the house after two of the victims escaped the home.

The three residents of the home reported nothing missing after the burglary.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-8477.