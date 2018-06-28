Deputies Shoot, Kill Eugene Man

Source: The Associated Press

It happened Thursday near U.S. 63 in Jacksonville as the deputies were checking a suspicious parked car. They say they fired after a man got out of the vehicle and began shooting at them. The man was struck twice in the chest and died a short time later. He was identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Mesecher. A patrol spokesman says neither of the deputies was injured. They both are on administrative leave pending results of the investigation. A criminal records check shows Mesecher faced drug possession charges as well as misdemeanor traffic charges, including driving while his license was revoked and failing to keep adequate records as a truck driver.