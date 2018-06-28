Deputies shoot, wound armed man in southwest Missouri home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say deputies have shot and wounded a man after he pointed a gun at them in a southwest Missouri home.

KYTV reports that the shooting happened Monday night after a Greene County sheriff's deputy responded to a call from a woman with bullet holes in her house. Greene County Sheriff's Maj. Phil Corcoran says a deputy was inspecting the damage when he saw more gunshot holes in a neighboring house and a woman peering out a window.

Backup was called, and two deputies went to the neighboring home. Corcoran says that after the woman opened the door, a man walked down a hallway and reappeared with a weapon. Corcoran says shots were fired when the man pointed the weapon.

The man's condition wasn't immediately known. Neither deputy was hurt.