Deputies: stolen items, drugs found in Tipton home

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Tipton man Thursday in connection with a pair of burglaries from around the county.

Garret L. Fields, 26, of Tipton, MO was arrested for burglary, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $40,000.

On January 16 police were notified of the possible location of stolen property from just outside of California. Officers then acted on the information provided and obtained a search warrant for a home in Tipton.

Upon searching the home police found various stolen items from the burglary near California, as well as a burglary near McGirk. They also found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth.