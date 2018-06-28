Deputies stop a vehicle in Callaway County; results in two arrests

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway county deputies stopped a vehicle on Thursday that resulted in two arrests.

After stopping the vehicle, deputies searched the car and found a pistol. The pistol was stolen from Fulton in January 2016. The driver, Stephen Palmer, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and hindering prosecution of a felony. Palmer is currently in custody of the Callaway County Jail.

The passenger in the car, Rebecca Danner, allegedly gave deputies a false name and a social security number that did not belong to her. Deputies determined the passenger was Danner who had a felony warrant out of Cole County for narcotics possession and was charged with identity theft. Danner is in the custody of the Callaway County Jail.