Deputies: Suspected thief found in Columbia attic
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of stealing a vehicle in Columbia was arrested Monday.
Gary Skaggs is charged first-degree stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Boone County deputies said he took the vehicle without permission from a resident on Highway 63.
The vehicle was reported stolen at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, it was found on Eastland Circle shortly after. According to the Sheriffs Department, the vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which helped deputies locate it.
Deputies said they found Skaggs in an attic above the garage of a nearby house.
Skaggs had a warrant out on a property damage case in Cooper County.
Skaggs was being held in the Boone County Jail. His bond was set for $14,000.
