Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in the 4900 block of Westport Drive around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

We are out in the 4900 block of Westport Drive with a barricaded subject. Our Crisis Negotiation Team, as well as ,SWAT is on scene. More information will follow. — Sheriff John Wheeler (@SheriffWheeler) June 3, 2020

According to the Cole County Sheriff's Twitter, the teams cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Wednesday.