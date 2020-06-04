Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in the 4900 block of Westport Drive around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
We are out in the 4900 block of Westport Drive with a barricaded subject. Our Crisis Negotiation Team, as well as ,SWAT is on scene. More information will follow.— Sheriff John Wheeler (@SheriffWheeler) June 3, 2020
According to the Cole County Sheriff's Twitter, the teams cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
We are clear from Westport Drive. One in custody and a 357 handgun seized. Subject was transported for a fit for confinement and will be taken for a 96 hour mental commitment later this morning.— Sheriff John Wheeler (@SheriffWheeler) June 3, 2020
