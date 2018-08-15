Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene

LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N in Osage County.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. According to authorities, Darin Tidwell of Bonne Terre told deputies several motorcycle gang members are trying to kill him. Tidwell thought the "gang members" were following him, so in an attempt to evade them, he turned off his headlights and tried to make a turn, but crashed.

During the investigation, deputies found two guns outside the vehicle. As a convicted felon, Tidwell - who is on parole for murder in connection with a 1991 case - is not allowed to have guns.

Tidwell was transported to the Osage County jail.