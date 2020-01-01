Deputies: traffic stop leads to DWI, drug arrest

CALIFORNIA - A traffic stop for the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office turned into an arrest after deputies say they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a man's car.

It all happened Friday, Dec. 27 near South Williams Street in California.

According to a news release, deputies were on a routine patrol when they saw and heard a Dodge pickup revving his motor, making excessive noise.

They followed the driver, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Leech from California, when deputies say they saw the truck following another car too closely.

Deputies then stopped Leech and performed a field sobriety test. They arrested him for DWI and then performed a consent search on the pickup truck.

The news release said the deputies found a bag containing a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Leech was taken to the Moniteau County Jail and issued several citations.

His bond is set at $25,000.